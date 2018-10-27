× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 26, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 26, 2018.

Segment One features highlights of these high school football playoff games.

SLUH at CBC

Parkway South at Chaminade

Marquette at Pattonville

Ritenour at DeSmet

Sumner at Trinity

Normandy at St. Charles West

Zumwalt West at Howell

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone show has highlights of the Riverview Gardens at Parkway North playoff football game.

Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan discuss tonight's playoff football games and Trinity star wide receiver Marcus Washington announcing he will play his college football at Texas.