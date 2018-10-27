Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks to raise money for breast cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk was held on Saturday morning, October 27, in Forest Park as a continuing effort to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research.

Millions of women have been given the diagnosed with breast cancer. While the disease mainly affects women, their family members are impacted as well. While many strides have been made in battling breast cancer, much more needs to be done to find a cure and you can help by making a donation.

To learn more about the Making Strides of St Louis or for other information, call them toll-free at 1-800-227-2345. They're available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also contact your local American Cancer Society office using the contact information provided below Monday through Friday during standard business hours.