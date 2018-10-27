Police officer injured in fall from Poplar Street Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS – Two suspects are under arrest after a high-speed chase from Washington Park Illinois into East St. Louis on westbound I-64.

Around 5 pm Saturday afternoon officers from the Washington Park Police Department were chasing 2 suspects in a vehicle when it struck two cars on the Poplar Street Bridge. The suspect vehicle stopped and the suspects fled on foot. An officer stopped and gave chase when he tried to jump from one bridge span to another thinking there was solid footing between the spans.

The office fell an undetermined amount of feet below to the ground, suffering fractures to his lower body. EMS personnel transported the officer to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Additional officers on the scene were able to capture the suspects.

Witnesses tell Fox 2 that officers found drugs and guns in the suspect vehicle.

No word on charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

A Metro East Police officer hurt after a police chase over the poplar street bridge and one family in shock. We will have all the details on Fox2 News and https://t.co/kAvUdPBeud pic.twitter.com/1kuhM9JecL — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 28, 2018