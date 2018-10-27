Post-Scripts: Missouri’s role in the midterm elections

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo was joined by St.Louis Post Dispatch National and Political Editor Christopher Ave, Washington Bureau Chief Chuck Raasch, and Jefferson City Bureau reporter Jack Suntrup to discuss the Missouri US Senate race and all things midterm election as we get closer to the first Tuesday in November.

Fox 2’s Chris Hayes joined the program to discuss his continued reporting on the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s trending topics.