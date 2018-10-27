The Thread – Stepping Out Of Fear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's Halloween weekend. Normally at this time of year, we are decked out in a million and one costumes having all kinds of spooky fun. This year, however, we are not talking about that Halloween-type of fear, we're addressing a fear that many deal with on a daily basis: anxiety. In this special edition of The Thread, learn about Tim and Virginia's battles with anxiety and the lessons they've learned in and through the struggle. Don't miss this unique and powerful episode of The Thread, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.