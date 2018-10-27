Try to be the next ‘Pumpkin Carving Contest’ champion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Head Chef Rex Hale, general manager of Bakers & Hale Restaurant, is at the studio Saturday to talk about the upcoming 'Pumpkin Carving Contest.'

The contest will be separated by three age groups: 9 and under, 10 to 16, and 17 and up.

After the contest, there will be an Old Bakery Brewery Tap Takeover, live music and food and beverages.

Bring your own tools and carve a pumpkin for a chance to win some amazing prizes!

Saturday, October 27th

At 1 p.m.

Bakers & Hale

7120 Montclaire Ave.

Godfrey, IL

For more information visit: www.BakersHale.com