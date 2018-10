Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Arthur Shivers, fitness expert from Generation 3 Fitness joins us on the show with some special guests to talk about a new class offered at the gym, Battle Boot Camp.

Battle Boot Camp Class

Sundays at 7 p.m.

$10 fee for the class

For more information, visit www.Generation3Fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331