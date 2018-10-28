Arts Pop: Hidden history at Creve Coeur Park

ST. LOUIS, MO – It was the first park in St. Louis County. It’s also the largest. We’re talking about Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park. St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn has found lots of fun tidbits for you. She continues her Hidden Gems series in Sunday’s STL Life section of the newspaper.
