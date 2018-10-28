× Blues Get it Right, Blast Blackhawks 7-3

If there was a must win game for the Blues and head coach Mike Yeo, it was Saturday night. The Note succeeded in their mission for a victory, slamming their arch-rivals, the Blackhawks 7-3 at Enterprise Center. Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals and Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and two assists to lead the Blues offense. The other Blues goal scorers were Zach Sanford, Tyler Bozak, Alex Pietrangelo and Alexander Steen.

The only downer to the game was goalie Jake Allen leaving the game with a possible concussion. Allen made a save in the second period and then got run into by fellow teammate Zach Sanford, who was scrambling back to help on defense. Allen left the game woozy and was replace by backup goalie Chad Johnson.

The victory raises the Blues season record to 3-4-3. They still sit in the bottom of the NHL’s Central division.