Diva Sweat Dance Company opening dance studio November 1st

ST. LOUIS - Diva Sweat Dance Company is at the studio Sunday to show off some of their dance moves and to talk about what is in store for them.

Diva Sweat Dance Company's main goal is to provide a positive outlet for young girls to develop confidence, character and positive attitudes through the art of dance.

They just recently transitioned from a small team to becoming a dance company. They are excited to be performing for the Harlem Globetrotters Half Time Show, December 8th, at the Enterprise Center.

They are even opening their very own dance studio this year.

Diva Sweat Dance Company

Will open November 1st

5516 S Kingshighway

St. Louis Mo 63109.

For more information, visit: https://www.divasweatgirls.com