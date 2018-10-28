First Annual Family Reunion for the Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Shana Jones, Founder and CEO of One Stop LLC, is at the studio to talk about the first Family Reunion for the Homeless.

Family Reunion for the Homeless is an event that has been created to give the homeless the necessities they need to get back on their feet.

There will be community organizations, state workers, job resources, volunteers, and counselors to help everyone in need.



Sunday, October 28th

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Department of Human Services Building

1520 Market Street

St. Louis, MO 63103