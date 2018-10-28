Voter’s guide for the November 6th midterm election

First Annual Family Reunion for the Homeless

Posted 10:16 am, October 28, 2018, by , Updated at 09:25AM, October 28, 2018

ST. LOUIS- Shana Jones, Founder and CEO of One Stop LLC, is at the studio to talk about the first Family Reunion for the Homeless.

Family Reunion for the Homeless is an event that has been created to give the homeless the necessities they need to get back on their feet.

There will be community organizations, state workers, job resources, volunteers, and counselors to help everyone in need.

Family Reunion for the Homeless
Sunday, October 28th
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Department of Human Services Building
1520 Market Street
St. Louis, MO 63103

 