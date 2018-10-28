Flash fire kills one person, before crews respond to separate abandoned home fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis City Fire Department tells Fox 2 that they may never know, exactly what may have caused an early Sunday morning fire to erupt at an abandoned two-story home on Cote Brilliante Avenue in North City.

“That time of day with that much fire, it is concerning but in full defensive operation," explained Captain Garron Mosby, "it was too much fire to commit any resources to an interior fire attack so the surround and drown method if you will, a lot of water on a lot of fire.”

Mosby said there were no injuries. He said it’s possible that someone may have been trying to stay warm inside.

“You know it’s too soon to really say that, living in St. Louis doing this at this time of year when temperatures are not necessarily cold outside," he continued, "but it’s the time of year where individuals seek shelters in vacant and abandoned buildings and our fires increase.”

Firefighters also responded to a flash fire in a home that killed one person inside of a home on Kosciusko Street in North City late Saturday night. That fire was contained to just one area.

“The deceased was attempting to light a gas fireplace and originally it might’ve come out as an explosion of sorts, but we reclassified it to maybe a flash fire that has to do with the levels of intensity," Garron said.

City fire officials said that as we get closer to the colder month, the department always makes it a point to encourage residents to practice extreme caution and safe ways of warming up their homes.

“This time of year, any gas appliances have them checked by a professional," Mosby said, "we always recommend to folks to get the furnaces checked. It’s getting to be that time of year where this equipment has not been used have it serviced by a professional.”