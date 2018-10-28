Law enforcement mourns for officer who fell from the Poplar Street Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Law enforcement is mourning the loss of one of their own.

We now know that a Washington Park Auxiliary Police Officer has died after a police chase that ended on the Poplar Street Bridge.

“There’s no such thing as routine in police work. You put on your uniform, you leave your house, the objective is try to come home safely at the end of your shift every day,” says Trooper Calvin Dye, Jr. with Illinois State Police.

But Washington Park Auxiliary Police Officer Ricardo Davis would never make it home from his shift Saturday night.

What started as a traffic stop in East St. Louis turned into a police chase on I-64 West. Two suspects in a Chevrolet SUV sideswiped several cars and eventually crashes on the Poplar Street Bridge.

A witness shows the damage on her car and says the suspects smashed into the back of her brother’s car as well.

According to Illinois State Police, the two suspects ran out of the car and officers chase them including Officer Davis.

A witness says, “The suspect went that way and then the police officer didn’t realize there’s a gap here and he fell. I’m not sure how bad he’s banged up. “

Illinois State Police say Officer Davis fell at least 50 feet. He was taken to a hospital, initially they thought he suffered a broken hip and two broken legs, but there was internal bleeding.

Officer Ricardo Davis died from his injuries. Law enforcement from around the community shares their condolences for their brother who died in the line of duty.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends. It’s difficult, especially since he was in the line of duty trying to apprehend some bad guys,” says Trooper Dye.

Illinois State police say both male suspects were apprehended, and they were both 19-years-old. A witness says there were guns as well as drugs and ski masks inside the vehicle the suspects were found in.