Police investigating homicide on Lilac in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon around 4:45 pm in the 10000 block of Lilac Avenue.

Police say an adult male was shot while walking on Lilac Avenue as a vehicle drove down the street. The vehicle and its occupant(s) fled the scene prior to the arrival of police officers from the North County Precinct.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information on this case, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. You can also call anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a reward.