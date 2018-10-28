× Post Game Report after Tigers Last Second Loss to Kentucky

It’s one of the Missouri Tigers most painful losses, dropping a 15-14 decision to 12th ranked Kentucky on the game’s final play on Saturday in Columbia. MO.

Mizzou had built a 14-3 lead in the first half, but Kentucky suffocated the Tigers offense in the second half, allowing no points and unbelievably no first downs.

Kentucky got a touchdown on a Lynn Bowden, Jr. 67 yard punt return. Kentucky then drove the field in the game’s final minute. A pass interference penalty on the last timed play gave the Wildcats an extra play. On that play, Kentucky QB Terry Wilson completed a two yard TD pass to C.J. Conrad to win the game, 15-14.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow was in Columbia for this contest and has the Tigers report from their shocked locker room.