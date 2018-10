ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured Saturday in two separate shootings.

At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a man was shot in the lower leg in the 4400 block of Lee Avenue. There is no further information on his condition at this time.

Then at around 10 p.m. Saturday, a woman was shot in her left hand in the 3200 block of North 20th Street. Police reported that she is conscious and breathing.