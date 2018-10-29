Acute Flaccid Myelitis: Rare condition in children that causes polio-like symptoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Dr. Amy Moore, a plastic surgeon from Washington University and St. Louis Children's Hospital, is at the studio Monday to talk about Acute Flaccid Myelitis(AFM).

Acute Flaccid Myelitis is a condition that is seen primarily in children. One day they will start off with the same symptoms of a cold and the next day they can't walk and they've got polio-like symptoms.

It's been popping up in kids across the country, but it is very rare and it is treatable.

Click for more information on a case that occurred