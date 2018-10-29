Deadly shooting prompts Tower Grove residents to host fundraiser for security cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Members of the Tower Grove Heights neighborhood association said the deadly shooting of a retired police officer further shows the need for more surveillance cameras in the area. They said they want to place the cameras near key intersections. The goal is to raise money to purchase the cameras and then give them to homeowners that would like to place them on their homes.

A retired St. Louis police sergeant was shot and killed near Tower Grove South early Monday morning. Ralph E. Harper, 67, was parking his car when a gunman approached him, according to police. It happened in the 3100 block of Lackland Avenue. Police said they think the suspect was trying to rob Harper.

Members of the Tower Grove Heights neighborhood association said they will host a fundraiser on Saturday, November 10th to raise money for cameras in the area. It will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Black Thorn Pub. For more information on the effort click here.