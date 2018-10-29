× Endangered Person Advisory for missing St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS, MO — An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 26-year-old man Monday morning. St. Louis County Police are looking for Joshua Damian White.

St. Louis County Police say White suffers from bipolar disorder, intellectual disabilities and has not taken his prescription medications for a week.

White was last seen at 3548 Queens Hill Drive at 12:00 p.m. and does not have access to his medication, police said. He is believed to be with Jessica Ebers and is known frequently at South County Mall.

Ebers is a 28-year-old white female, standing 5′ 3 weighing 175 lbs with red hair and green eyes.

White is described as 5’9”, 173 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, fair complexion, wearing a red Cardinals hat, white coat, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information should immediately dial 911 or call the St Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.