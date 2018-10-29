× Former Vice President Joe Biden to campaign Wednesday with Sen. Clair Mccaskill

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Former Vice President Joe Biden announced that he will be attending the ‘Get Out and Vote’ rally with Democratic Senator Clair Mccaskill Wednesday, October 31.

The event will take place at the Mechinists District 9 office located at 12365 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

McCaskill is in a tight re-election race with Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Also on Wednesday Biden will attend a rally for Democratic Illinois U-S House Candidate Brendan Kelly in East St. Louis. The event will take place at the Iron Workers Local 392 union hall on Kingshighway in East St. Louis. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17), Juliana Stratton, who’s running for Lieutenant Governor, Kwame Raoul, candidate for Illinois Attorney General, and Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs are also scheduled to be at the rally.