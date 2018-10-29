GOP heavy hitters campaign with Josh Hawley in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - Nationally known Republicans were in the St. Louis area Monday campaigning for Attorney General Josh Hawley. Hawley is running to unseat incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill.

At Josh Hawley’s campaign office in Ballwin, MO, the whiteboard reads “Countdown to Victory” and the get out the vote effort is very positive.

Recent polls show the Hawley-McCaskill race very close with Hawley moving ahead by about four points in the most recent Remington Research poll. Knowing its tight race, Hawley invited two heavy hitters in the national GOP spotlight to campaign for him. South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham and Colorado Senator Cory Gardner came spoke at a rally in Chesterfield. Their visit indicates how important Missouri is to the National Republican Party efforts to keep the Senate with a GOP majority. They believe their red wave will defeat the blue wave.

If we win here in Missouri it will be the most visible symbol that Kavanaugh DID matter. This is the Show-Me State. I want you to show the country that what they did to Kavanaugh will NOT work! Elect @HawleyMO.#MOSen https://t.co/8UBxhNtxMI — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 29, 2018