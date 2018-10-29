Hire a ‘Halloween Helper’ for seniors this Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Deborah Bass, a Visiting Angel of Greater St. Charles, is at the studio Monday to talk about what is a 'Halloween Helper'.

Visiting Angels is one of the nation's largest in-home senior care companies with a local office and they are offering seniors and their families a chance to hire a 'Halloween Helper' on October 31st.

Visiting Angels goal with 'Halloween Helper' is to make such that the local seniors feel safe during Halloween while also having some fun during the holiday.

They even have some "Senior Halloween Safety Tips" for those who don't want a 'Halloween Helper" that evening. Like posting a sign on the door that says 'Sorry, No More Candy' when the treats run out.

For more information and some more tips, visit: visitingangels.com