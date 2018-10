Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Morris the Cat joins Fox 2 to show off what a cool cat he really is!

Morris the Cat has always been a large orange tabby who became famous for being in 9 Lives cat food commercials since 1968.

What is so special about Morris and all the other Morris' before him is that they have all been rescued from shelters.

Morris' handler, Rose, is talking to us about how important it is to get out and adopt a pet from a shelter.