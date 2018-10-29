October 29th is ‘World Stroke Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Karen Englert, stroke and heart disease survivor, and Akash Kansagra, radiologist specializing in interventional neuro-radiologytoday is at the studio to talk about 'World Stroke Day'.

October 29th marks 'World Stroke Day' and American Stroke Associations wants you to be aware of the signs and symptoms of a stroke.

Stroke is the number two cause of death and is the leading cause of long-term disability

The key to treating a stroke is acting fast.

Some of the signs of a stroke include:

Face drooping ( Ask the person to smile. Is the person's smile uneven?)

Arm weakness (Ask them to raise both arms. does one arm drift downward?)

Speech difficulty (Ask them to repeat a simple sentence, like "the sky is blue.")

If these symptoms occur, it is time to call 9-1-1 and get the person to the hospital immediately.

For more information, visit: www.heart.org/stlouis