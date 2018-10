Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Copper will be available for adoption in the next couple of weeks. He's a two-month-old pointer mix.

Copper is a sweet, happy, and playful puppy who loves snuggling with everyone he meets.

According to the Metro East Humane Society, King Air Conditioning and Heating sponsored the cost of care for Copper and his siblings.

You can visit Copper at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.