Soldiers Memorial Military Museum reopens this weekend after $30 million renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Following a $30 million renovation, the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis is set to reopen this weekend as an 80-year-old building is brought into the 21st century.

“This building really, truly is an architectural treasure,” said Karen Goering, managing director of administration and operations for the Missouri Historical Society.

The City of St. Louis and Missouri Historical Society want you to dig into this city’s past at the newly renovated museum.

Designed in the 1920s and built in the 1930s, the standards were different for their time.

“It was built in 1938 so it lacked a lot of things we think are normal these kinds of days like air conditioning, elevators, and lifts to get people to all spaces of the building,” said Mark Sundlov, Soldiers Memorial division director.

Look for new ramp sidewalks to the museum’s court of honor and a new ramp at 13th and Chestnut to enter through the front door.

“It was very important to us that Soldiers Memorial, as well as the court of honor, be fully accessible to anyone that wants to come and visit,” Goering said.

Sundlov said when the museum reopens, visitors may find it difficult to tell the building’s original components from its newer additions.

“It was done in a way to make sure to maintain all those architectural elements in a really solid way,” Sundlov said.