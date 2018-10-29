St. Charles County businesses ask for public’s help in identifying break-in and burglary duo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - Two well-known businesses in St. Peters are hoping that someone will recognize a pair of burglars who were caught breaking into their building, on surveillance.

Chad Ozdinc of Ham n’ Egg shared with Fox 2 crystal clear images of the thieves seen with flashlights rummaging through his restaurant on Harvester Road.

“It looked like a couple of kids broke in and took some of the stuff like iPads and tools and other things of that nature,” explained Ozdinc.

He said the thieves broke in twice over the weekend entering through the back door.

One of the suspects is seen looking up at the camera before moving it to get out of its view.

“They knew what they were doing because the first camera they passed they had hoodies on and avoided looking at the camera,” Ozdinc went on to say.

Matt Foulon of Hometown Floors believes that the same duo may also be responsible for breaking into his store just yards away.

They got into his showroom, also through the back door.

“I got in this morning (Monday) and all the drawers were opened, the computer was on and the internet was up,” Foulon said.

He said that the burglars left behind footprints after spraying a fire extinguisher all over the place. But they didn’t just stop there. “We started looking around the vans and noticed one of the gray vans was missing,” Foulon said.

He said that the thieves even helped themselves to some beer.

“There were about eight Coronas in there and they took them all and finished them off I guess,” Foulon said.

Both business owners hope that the images help catch the pair before someone else’s business is vandalized. “Why would you do such a thing?” said Ozdinc, “I think there are a lot of great things out there that you can drive your energy to.”

“I hope they get caught,” said Foulon, “I hope they learn their lesson and straighten their lives out for sure.”

St. Peters police said the gray van was found abandoned in front of the St. Louis Art Museum Monday morning. They said both cases are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-278-2222.