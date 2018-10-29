St. Louis Film Festival honors Joe Edwards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Joe Edwards, SLIFF 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, joins us on Fox 2 to talk about the upcoming St. Louis International Film Festival(SLIFF) and his very own tribute event.

Joe Edwards has helped redevelop some of the most popular places in St. Louis; Tivoli Theater, the Pageant, Blueberry Hill and the St. Louis Walk of Fame. SLIFF has decided to honor him for all he has done with a tribute event on November 7th.

SLIFF is going on for its 27th year. This year there will be screenings of 413 films: 88 narrative features, 77 documentary features, and 248 shorts.

On the 20th anniversary of the cult classic, 'The Big Lebowski,' John Goodman will attend to receive his own lifetime achievement award. This event will occur on November 2nd.

St. Louis International Film Festival

Various venues in the metro area

November 1st to the 11th

Tribute to John Goodman with 'The Big Lebowski'

Friday, November 2nd

7:30 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

Tribute to Joe Edwards

Wednesday, November 7th

6 p.m.

Delmar Hall

For more information, visit: cinemastlouis.org or call 314-289-4150.