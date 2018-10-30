× Blues front office to help train future assistance dog

ST. LOUIS, MO – Soon, Louie won’t be the only creature wandering the halls of Enterprise Center. The St. Louis Blues have partnered with Duo, a non-profit organization that specializes in training service dogs, to adopt a yellow Labrador Retriever puppy for the season.

For the next 18 months, the Blues’ puppy will undergo basic obedience training and social and environmental stimulations to help it develop into a secure, self-confident, working dog. As “puppy raisers,” the Blues will host the pup in the front office and at home games to assist it in developing its socialization skills.

Once the pup has completed its 18-month training and qualifies for certification, Duo will find its best fit as a service dog.

Now through November 8, 2018, the Blues need fans to submit their recommendations for the puppy’s name! To submit your vote, visit stlouisblues.com/puppy.

The puppy will be introduced to fans at the Nov. 9 game vs. San Jose.

Follow @stlbluespup on Instagram