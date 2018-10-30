Charges to be filed in death of Washington Park Auxiliary Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST. ST. LOUIS - Charges will be announced Tuesday, October 30 in the death of a Washington Park Auxiliary Officer, who died while chasing suspects on the Poplar Street Bridge.

Ricardo Davis died on October 27 after he fell 50 ft from the Poplar Street Bridge, breaking several bones and suffering internal bleeding.

Around 5p.m. on Saturday Davis attempted to pull over a vehicle with two people inside. The vehicle would not pull over and a chase began westbound on I-64.

Finally, the vehicle crashed on the Poplar Street Bride and the suspects took off on foot. Davis then chased the suspects and jumped over two medians without an issue. The third median Davis jumped over did not have a platform on the other side which led to his 50-foot fall.

Davis was 44 years old he left behind 6 kids.

The two people arrested are accused of running away after a traffic stop.