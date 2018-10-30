× Crews hunt for bodies of Illinois professor, husband

PEORIA, Ill. – A central Illinois sheriff says officers are searching waterways for the bodies of a college professor and her husband a day after charging their 21-year-old son with murder in their deaths.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said Tuesday that crews are focused on streams in rural Henry County, where Jose Ramirez told investigators he dumped the bodies from a bridge.

Asbell says the search is broad because Ramirez is unfamiliar with the area about 40 miles (65 kilometers) from his parents’ home near Peoria.

The sheriff says weekend rains could have swept the bodies far downstream.

Susan Brill de Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron last reported to work Thursday at Bradley University in Peoria. Brill de Ramirez was an English professor and Ramirez Barron worked in the school’s information technology department.