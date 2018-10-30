Elton John fans turn out in droves for farewell tour in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It was a busy night in downtown St. Louis Tuesday as Elton John’s St. Louis fans turned out in droves for the sold out "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” farewell concert.

Wearing a bright purple wig and a neon green jumpsuit, it would have been an understatement to say that Lianne Reeves is a true Elton John fan.

“I’m like whatever, they can all think I’m going to a Halloween party or celebrating both," said Reeves.

Fan lines practically snaked around Enterprise Center with concert-goers of all ages.

“That just says that his music is timeless and everybody likes it," said Pam Gilbert.

Several other fans honored the Rocket Man by donning many of his signature looks that John has introduced throughout his music career spanning over several decades.

“I think it’s the authenticity to himself that everyone can relate to," said Matt Blinde dressed in a full white jumpsuit.

“I worked all day and I’m ready to party all night, that’s what it’s about," said Cletis Webb who drove from Jefferson City.

Geralyan Mason’s outfit was much more tame than her fellow concert goers but she could hardly contain her excitement.

“I got my tickets the day they went on sale," said Mason, "and I decided that this time I have seen him enough times that I didn’t have to spend my entire life savings to get a ticket.”

And then there were some people like Mike Chamberlain who didn’t exactly come prepared with a ticket and relied on luck. He managed to scalp two tickets for $150.

“He (the seller) asked for a tip for the last $10 and I said, 'A tip?' That’s my beer money pal,' " said Chamberlain.

The farewell tour is expected to last through 2021 ending back in North America.