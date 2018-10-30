Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The promise of Facebook was to unite the world. But now, with the mid-term elections just one week away, the series of recent scandals—from the proliferation of fake news and disinformation on Facebook—to the company's failure to protect millions of users' data, have raised the question: is Facebook more harmful than helpful? PBS' Frontline investigates how Facebook tracks users and influences politics here at home and abroad.

Joining the show is Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Pries to discuss the issue.