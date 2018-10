Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The film is titled "One Toke Over the Line and Still Smokin'" and tells the story of folk rock duo Brewer and Shipley whose top-ten song, "One Toke Over the Line" was a hit during the 1970's. Michael Brewer and Tom Shipley, who live in Missouri, continue blending their unique sounds 50 years after their trademark song was recorded.

Joining the show is St. Louis filmmaker Kathy Corley, director of the film.