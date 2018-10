EAST ST. LOUIS – An East St. Louis man is ambushed while sitting in his car.

Police say the man in his early 20’s walked out of his home on post place around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When he got into his car another man walked up and fired over 20 shots at him and the car.

One of those bullets hit the man’s hand but that was his only injury.

Police say the shooter ran off and they are searching for him this morning.