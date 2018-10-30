New research shows head, neck cancer survivors at increased suicide risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A new study finds some cancer survivors are four times more likely to commit suicide than the general population.

More than 15.5 million individuals are living with a cancer diagnosis, and the number of cancer survivors is projected to be more than 20 million by 2026. Three percent of those diagnosed patients have head and neck cancer.

Research shows, head, and neck cancer survivors have unique treatment needs and distresses, including persistent and late effects of treatment, such as disfigurement and body image issues, swallowing difficulty, ototoxicity, and depression. Pain issues and substance abuse are also more prevalent in this population.

