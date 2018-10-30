× O’Fallon Missoui changes to dual steam recycling, here’s what you need to know

O’FALLON, Mo. – Recycling is taking on a new mission in O’Fallon, Missouri as changes are now in effect.

Items like glass bottles, aluminum cans, tin canes will all still be allowed to be picked up curbside. However, the key is all these materials must be empty, clean and dry or they will be turned away. Recyclers are also encouraged not to bag your items as well.

On the flipside, items like paper and cardboard will no longer be allowed to be picked up. You may be wondering why all the changes?

The city is pointing to a shift in the recycling industry due to China. The country one dominated as being the largest importer of recyclables but are no longer accepting items all together or what’s better known as single stream materials.

O’Fallon and other cities have no other choice but to comply or face higher cost.

O’Fallon residents can start dropping their items off at:

O’Fallon Environmental Services building

1550 Progress West Lane

O’Fallon, MO 63366

Business Hours:

Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.