Owner of JJ Twig’s remembers fallen police officer Ralph Harper

ST. LOUIS, MO - Employees at "JJ Twigs Pizza and Pub" in South St. Louis said they are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of former St. Louis Police Sergeant Ralph Harper. They told FOX 2 Harper was a beloved regular customer who would come into the restaurant once or twice a week.

The retired police officer was shot and killed early Monday morning. Police said they believe the suspects were trying to rob him. It happened in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. Police said Harper was parking his vehicle when it happened.

Staff with JJ Twigs said everybody was always happy to see Harper walk through the door. They said he always had a smile on and would keep people laughing.

Two teenage males ages 15 and 16 have been charged with second-degree murder and attempted robbery in the case.