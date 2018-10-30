PICTURES: Halloween Party at Ballpark Village 2018 part2

It’s one of the biggest Halloween parties in St. Louis, presented by Ballpark Village and Johnnie Brocks. Hundreds of costumed revelers were on hand with a select few participating in a costume contest where one lucky winner took home a $3000 cash prize.
