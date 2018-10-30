× Police pursuit ends on Jamestown Mall parking lot

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A carjacking and police pursuit in north St. Louis County this afternoon ended in the parking lot of the now-closed Jamestown Mall. Police say the pursuit started just before 2 pm a carjacking on Horizon Village Drive.

Shortly before 3:30 pm, officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Dunn Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle sped off which ended in the mall parking lot.

The two suspects ran but were arrested a short time later.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.