President to make campaign stop in Cape Girardeau

U.S. President Donald J. Trump smiles as he delivers his remarks to a crowd of invited guests in St. Charles, Missouri on November 29, 2017. Trump has come to middle America to promote his newest tax reform policies. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
President Trump will be making a second appearance in Missouri next Monday, on November 5th. The president will be making a campaign stop in support of Missouri Republican candidates in Cape Girardeau.
The rally is scheduled for 9 pm at the Show Me Center located at 1333 North Sprigg Street.
Doors to the rally are slated to open at 6 pm.