Proud to Serve: U.S. Navy Veteran returns to civilian life in St. Louis

Through his service in the military, Eric has always gone above and beyond to help his brothers/sisters in arms. While serving as a Navy Seabee Eric traveled throughout Afghanistan building bases for marines, and helping to improve roads and bridges for the local people. Despite a serious injury that happened while in Afghanistan, as well as a few other unsettling events, Eric couldn’t wait to be back on his third deployment to Afghanistan and continue to work to build safety for our Marines.

Since getting out of the military, Eric saw many struggles trying to adjust back to civilian life. From moving his family to Missouri from California, finding a job, needing a vehicle, and finding a place to live.... Eric never gave up despite all the obstacles and he has worked countless hours to constantly improve in his job and provide for his wife and four children.

Finally, just less than a year ago, Eric was able to purchase his first home but unable to buy any new furnishings. For Eric to win an Art Van prize would be a true blessing! All his furniture has been garage sale buys from over 10years ago. Also, Eric loves IMO’s pizza!

I feel like Eric is more than deserving of something like this to happen to him!

Eric Muckey is our Proud to Serve recipient this month receiving a $250 Imo’s Gift Card and $500 Art Van Furniture St. Louis gift card for his service to our country.

