Public urged to call with tips about missing 4-year-old boy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Authorities are pleading with the public to call with tips about a 4-year-old Missouri boy who has been missing for almost a week.

Jefferson City police Lt. David Williams said Tuesday that the focus is finding Darnell Gray and “keeping his picture out there.” More than 100 people searched Monday for Darnell, as his mother begged at a news conference for help finding her son. Her name was not released.

Darnell was last seen Wednesday night at a Jefferson City apartment where he lives. His father was working early Thursday when a woman who was caring for the child reported him missing. Police say neither parent was with Darnell when he disappeared.

He is believed to be wearing a black and white sleeper, black coat and Spiderman shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at (573) 634-6400 or Crimestoppers 659-TIPS (659-8477).