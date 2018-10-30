RECIPE: Pumpkin Chili

ST. LOUIS – Chef Instructor Kaitlyn Vohs of L’École Culinaire St. Louis joins Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen for some yummy Pumpkin Chili !
INGREDIENTS:
2 pounds ground beef
1 large onion diced
1 green bell pepper diced
2 (15 ounce) cans kidney beans, drained
1 (46 fluid ounce) can tomato juice
1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree
1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/4 cup white sugar
DIRECTIONS:
In a large pot over medium heat, cook beef until brown; drain.
Stir in onion and bell pepper and cook 5 minutes.
Stir in beans, tomato juice, diced tomatoes and pumpkin puree.
Season with pumpkin pie spice, chili powder and sugar.
Simmer 1 hour.