RECIPE: Pumpkin Chili

ST. LOUIS – Chef Instructor Kaitlyn Vohs of L’École Culinaire St. Louis joins Kim Hudson in the FOX 2 kitchen for some yummy Pumpkin Chili !

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds ground beef

1 large onion diced

1 green bell pepper diced

2 (15 ounce) cans kidney beans, drained

1 (46 fluid ounce) can tomato juice

1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/4 cup white sugar

DIRECTIONS:

In a large pot over medium heat, cook beef until brown; drain.

Stir in onion and bell pepper and cook 5 minutes.

Stir in beans, tomato juice, diced tomatoes and pumpkin puree.

Season with pumpkin pie spice, chili powder and sugar.

Simmer 1 hour.