St. Louis County police want to celebrate Halloween with you
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – You can celebrate Halloween with the St. Louis County Police. The department is hosting several safety centers across the area on Wednesday where you can bring your kids in their costumes. There will also be officers out in several communities passing out candy and treats while on patrol Halloween night.
Here is a list of planned events at the different precincts
North County Precinct
- Rec Plex – 2577 Redman Avenue – Wednesday: 6:00-8:00pm
Central County Precinct
- Trunk-or-treat at Parkway North High – Tuesday: 6:00-8:00pm
- 1333 Ashby Road – Wednesday: 5:00-7:00pm
- Hanley Hills – Wednesday: 5:00-7:00pm
- Passing out while on Patrol: Wednesday: 5:00-8:00pm
Affton Southwest Precinct
- 9928 Gravois Road Wednesday: 5:30-8:00pm.
South County Precinct
- 323 Sappington Barracks Road – Wednesday 5:00-9:00pm
- South County Mall – Wednesday 5:00-6:00pm
City of Jennings
- Gary Gore Community Center — 2545 Dorwood Drive – Wednesday: 5:00-7:00pm
City of Fenton
- Officers on Patrol handing out candy
City of Wildwood
- Officers on Patrol handing out candy
West County Precinct
- 232 Vance Road – Wednesday: 6:00-8:00pm
- Trunk-or-treat, City of Winchester at Reber Park -Wednesday: 6:00-8:00pm
- Valley Park Substation at 320 Benton Street – Wednesday: 6:00-8:00pm