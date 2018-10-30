St. Louis DEA warns about drug-laced Halloween candy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division is sending a message about the dangers of drug-laced treats this Halloween. They say the Midwest has seen a rise in the commercial production and illegal distribution on various types of drug-laced candies. But, they have not identified a specific threat.

Last Halloween the DEA discovered marijuana-laced candies sold in packages designed to look like traditional candies; including Munchy Way, 3 Rastateers, Twixed, Keef Kat and Rasta Reese’s.

The St. Louis Division encompasses Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois.