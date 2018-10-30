St. Louis gets $2.5 million grant for help with climate initiatives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis has been given some green to go green. Officials secured a $2.5 million grant to support efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the city.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report, the competitive national grant comes through the Bloomberg American Cities Climate Challenge which was opened to one hundred major cities nationwide.

20 cities will be named as winners.

City officials say they will use the money to focus on pollution from buildings and transportation. They hope to see a tangible difference in greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2020.