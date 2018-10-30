Students moved after foul odor at Eureka High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - First responders have been called to the Eureka High School campus. School officials say in a letter to students that an unusual odor was detected in one family and consumer science room. They immediately contacted emergency personnel to investigate. Police, fire and EMS vehicles can be seen outside the high school.

Administrators say that it is safe to be in the school. The school is relocating students in this one room to another area of the school until further notice.

It is not clear what caused the odor. This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.