× Thieves take 300 bales in Christian County, documents say

NIXA, Mo. — A Missouri man has been charged with stealing a 40-foot trailer loaded with 300 bales of hay in southwest Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 30-year-old Colton Inmon posted bond Monday. He was charged last week with second-degree burglary and felony stealing. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents say the investigation began in August when a Christian County man reported that the trailer was gone, along with hay bales that were worth more than $13,000.

After the property owner got a tip that Inman was driving the trailer, a deputy went to Inmon’s house. Court documents say the deputy found that the trailer’s VIN plate had been removed and its logo painted black.

Court documents say a co-conspirator later confessed.