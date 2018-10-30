× Tuesday is National Candy Corn Day

ST. LOUIS – It’s sweet and chewy and immediately makes you think of Halloween and you either love it, or you hate it.

October 30th is ‘ National Candy Corn Day’ .The sweet candy has been around since the 1800’s and Tuesday is the day we celebrate it!

The name candy corn doesn’t come from its taste or its ingredients. It is because the yellow, orange and white colors are meant to represent the colors of corn kernels.

The rather simple confection is made with sugar, water, marshmallows, and wax. It is also one of the most divisive candies out there.

The question is do you love it or hate it?